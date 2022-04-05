iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. 5,356,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,218. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

