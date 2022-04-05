Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 1,199 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40.

SYNNEX stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,298. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SYNNEX by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

