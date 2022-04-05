Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO David A. Schwarzbach Sells 7,500 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 9,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,260. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

