Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.25. 2,723,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,021. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

