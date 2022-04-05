Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of EVM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 71,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,645. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

