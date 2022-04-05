Peterson Wealth Services Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,818,136. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

