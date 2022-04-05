BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. 39,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,345. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

