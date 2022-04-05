Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ GIPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

