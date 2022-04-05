BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

MQY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 341,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,615. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 645,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

