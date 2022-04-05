BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 164,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

