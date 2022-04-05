Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 488,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $972.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after buying an additional 700,498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Photronics by 112.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 389,693 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Photronics by 461.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 343,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

