Donald Anthony Demarinis Sells 369 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $15,066.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 420 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $16,829.40.

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,844. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

