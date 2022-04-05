Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Corteva by 804.1% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

CTVA traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,233. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

