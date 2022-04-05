Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQST. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.29. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

