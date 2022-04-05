Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 83,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,852. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $462.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Affimed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

