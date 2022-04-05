Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to report sales of $35.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.88 million to $36.04 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $188.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFIN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.53. 3,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,075. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $217.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

