Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to report sales of $35.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.88 million to $36.04 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $188.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MFIN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.53. 3,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,075. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $217.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.
Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.