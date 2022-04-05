Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 873,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,851,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.