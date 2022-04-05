$90.90 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will post $90.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $108.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $441.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $486.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $508.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

PMT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.78. 799,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,550. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

