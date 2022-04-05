$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 197,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

