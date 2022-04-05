Curio Governance Achieves Market Cap of $804,604.27 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $804,604.27 and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.