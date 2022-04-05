$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. 2,470,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.82 million, a P/E ratio of 246.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $839,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 580,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,160 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

