Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.66. 200,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,080. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.18. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,830,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

