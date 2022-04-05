Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.25.
UPST stock traded down $10.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.45. 335,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,158,277. Upstart has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37 and a beta of -0.74.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,541 shares of company stock worth $19,902,475. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
