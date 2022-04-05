Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.25.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST stock traded down $10.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.45. 335,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,158,277. Upstart has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37 and a beta of -0.74.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,541 shares of company stock worth $19,902,475. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.