Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of OXY traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. 713,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,031,968. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

