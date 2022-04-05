South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($4.07) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

