Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,600 ($47.21) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 3,050 ($40.00) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,053.71.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 330,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

