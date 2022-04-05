Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Increased to GBX 590 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.75.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 444,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

