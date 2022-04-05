Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Patrick F. Smith Sells 3,352 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CERT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 11,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Certara by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.