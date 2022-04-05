JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Sells $403,800.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE JELD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 41,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.34.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on JELD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.