JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Sells $403,800.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 41,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.34.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JELD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

