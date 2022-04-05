Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Sells 2,582 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,088. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $269.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.