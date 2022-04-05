Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Sells 2,582 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,088. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $269.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

