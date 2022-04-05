Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 1,900,000 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26.

NASDAQ AEI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,137,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 145,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 562.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

