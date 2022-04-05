Michael Hsing Sells 11,250 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $2,758,461.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64.

MPWR stock traded down $35.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.38. 672,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,374. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $247,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $192,869,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $250,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

