Saria Tseng Sells 4,420 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $35.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,374. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,869,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

