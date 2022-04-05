YUMMY One Day Volume Reaches $184,020.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $184,020.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.26 or 0.07487429 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,977.17 or 1.00094328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046835 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

