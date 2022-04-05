Analysts Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) PT at $287.53

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.40 and a 200 day moving average of $260.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

