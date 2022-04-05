SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $771.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $13.92 on Thursday, reaching $532.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,003. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $474.20 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

