Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

