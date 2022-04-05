CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. CAE also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CAE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 10,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,566. CAE has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.