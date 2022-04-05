Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 211.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 77.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. 139,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,312. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

