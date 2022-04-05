Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $161,896.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.61 or 0.07513476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,862.85 or 0.99632386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047060 BTC.

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

