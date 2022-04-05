Handy (HANDY) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $69,475.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.61 or 0.07513476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,862.85 or 0.99632386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

