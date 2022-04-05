Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,625,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,034,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.17. 75,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $140.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

