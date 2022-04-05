Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.53

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 100.11 and a current ratio of 100.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$40.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.00.
Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)
