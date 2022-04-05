Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.53

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 100.11 and a current ratio of 100.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$40.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.00.

Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

