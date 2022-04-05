DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Cut by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.42. 44,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,588. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

