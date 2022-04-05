Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,340. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 million, a PE ratio of 175.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

