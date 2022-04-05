Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $97.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. 145,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,850. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $336,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.