Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $85,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 417,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 362,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

