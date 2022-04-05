Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 672.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

