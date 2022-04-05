Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $93.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 281,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.