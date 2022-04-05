Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $93.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
