AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $118.36. 4,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.